Reliance Retail’s Acquisition of Future Group Businesses Approved

Further, the SIAC has appointed an Emergency Arbitrator, however, the Indian law does not recognize an Emergency Arbitrator. "Accordingly, the Interim Order is unlikely to have an impact either on the FRL or the Company," it said.

It said that notice of Arbitration has been issued by Amazon against FRL and other FRL promoter group persons in accordance with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre ("SIAC") Rules for alleged violation of the provisions of the shareholders agreements.

Further, as per SIAC Rules, Amazon has filed an application seeking interim relief, injuncting the Respondents from giving effect to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement.