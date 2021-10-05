Gujarat Municipal Corporation Polls: BJP Clean Sweep in Gandhinagar

With the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party in the political scenario of Gujarat, the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections saw a three pronged battle on Sunday.

The Gujarat SEC held the GMC elections at 284 polling booths. Out of the total booths, four were marked as extremely sensitive, 144 sensitive and 136 normal booths.

Out of the total 2.30 lakh registered voters in the state capital Gandhinagar, approximately 56 percent exercised their democratic right to elect 44 councillors from 162 candidates across 11 wards of the GMC.

Of the 2,81,897 voters, 1,58,354 exercised their franchise on Sunday, with 86,046 male voters and 72,308 female voters. The least polling was registered in the Panchdev temple ward, in the heart of the city, with approximate 37.41 percent and the maximum was registered in the Koliwada-Vavol ward with approximate 66.93 percent polling.

After the delimitation, newer areas of the adjoining villages have been added to the Municipal Corporation area. The majority of the wards comprised of rural areas, barring a few with only city areas.



Both the BJP and the Congress had fielded 44 candidates each, while 40 candidates were from the AAP, 14 from the Bahujan Samaj Party, 2 from the Nationalist Congress Party, 6 from other parties and 11 independent candidates.

