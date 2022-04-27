AIIMS Strike Called Off as Delhi HC Asks Protesting Nurses to Rejoin Duties

The Nurses Union, in a statement, said: "In the view of Hon. Delhi High Court's directive, a meeting of available union executives and ad-hoc members has been held on 26 April at 8.30 pm to discuss about the course of action. It has been decided to call off the ongoing indefinite strike and to continue the agitation and protest by other modes as the Hon. Delhi High Court directed to rejoin for duties."



During the course of the hearing, counsel Satya Ranjan Swain, appeared for AIIMS, submitted that the indefinite strike is not in the public interest and termed it illegal.