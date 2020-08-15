BJP Worker Dies in Alleged Clash With TMC Over Hoisting of Flag

A 40-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party worker was allegedly beaten to death, in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, following a clash that broke out over hoisting national flag on Saturday, 15 August.

The BJP workers have alleged that the deceased was killed by TMC workers, however, TMC has denied these allegations.

According to the police, both the groups wanted to hoist the national flag at the same place for Independence Day in rural Hooghly.

"A clash broke out between locals over hoisting the Indian flag at Khanakul in the morning. A man was killed when he was attacked with bamboo sticks. We have detained eight persons for interrogation,” Tathagata Basu, superintendent of police of Hooghly district, told Hindustan Times.

The victim has been identified as one Sudarshan Pramanik, a booth worker from Arambagh.