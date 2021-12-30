‘BJP Considered Alliance With NCP but I Refused’: Sharad Pawar

According to reports, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday, 29 December, that though there was a discussion of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2019 state elections, it was not a possibility.

He added that the BJP had probably considered an alliance with the NCP because their relationship with the Congress was strained at the time.

Speaking at a book launch, he told The Indian Express: