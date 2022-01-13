'BJP Like a Snake, I Am Mongoose That Wipes Them Out': SP Maurya

"A non-bailable warrant has been issued against me in an 8-year-old case. It's just the second day of my resignation as the UP minister. Even if dozens of cases are registered against me, my morale will not be weakened. The more they trouble me, the more strongly I'll defeat them," Swami Prasad Maurya said.

SP Maurya resigned as minister in the BJP government on 11 January, but has not formally exited the BJP.

He has also not confirmed reports of his crossover to Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

At least seven more leaders, including two ministers, have resigned since then.