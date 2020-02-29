Hubballi Sedition Case: Lawyers File Bail Plea Amid Protection

After almost four days of struggle, the three lawyers from Bengaluru were finally able to file the bail applications for the three Kashmiri students who have been charged with sedition, amid police protection.

This comes after the Chief Justice of Karnataka warned contempt proceedings against those who try to stop lawyers from filing the bail applications for the students.

In early February, a video of the three students allegedly saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' went viral, following which they were booked.