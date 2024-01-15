Delhi Govt To Launch Skill Training Plan For Construction Workers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government on Sunday, 14 January issued an official statement saying that they will be launching a comprehensive skill development programme for construction workers, aiming to enhance their skills and provide better opportunities and improved livelihoods.
The initiative aims to empower the workforce and unlock superior opportunities.
Speaking about the initiative, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said, "Our goal is to empower our construction workers and workers with skills that transcend borders. By investing in their capabilities, we are not only boosting their individual prospects but also contributing to the overall growth of our economy."
The Kejriwal government plans to establish training camps at labour chowks and construction sites in the region to enhance workers' skills and improve their livelihoods.
The government will compensate for wage losses during the training period, recognising the dedication of workers to upskilling.
The financial support aims to encourage more workers to participate without fear of economic setbacks, adhering to Recognised Prior Learning (RPL) guidelines, and ensuring fair compensation for workers engaged in skill enhancement.
“The Kejriwal government remains committed to fostering skill development and creating pathways for a brighter future for construction workers and labourers,” said Anand.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)