All Govt Schools Will Be Like This: AAP Launches School Of Eminence in Punjab

Taking it on X, Kejriwal said, "Now the poor people of Punjab will also start getting good education. We should participate in providing good education to a poor child; there is no greater virtuous work than this, and there is no greater task of nation-building than this."

After the opening of the school, while addressing the media, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "We and our teachers have worked so hard that today our first school of eminence is ready. You can see it yourself from the outside; inside, there is a difference. After interviewing us, you should interview the children inside too; they will tell you the difference. There are many kids here whose parents have shifted them from the private schools because they have faith."

CM Mann also added, "We want to make this slogan ‘One Nation, One Education’ by Arvind Kejriwal a reality for the whole of India so that all students get the same education, not just the rich kids."