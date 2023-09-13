All Govt Schools Will Be Like This: AAP Launches School Of Eminence in Punjab

On his three-day visit to Punjab, starting Wednesday, 13 September, Delhi Chief Minister and National AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar, Punjab, under the 'Education Guarantee' to ensure quality education for state children, along with Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann.
"This will be the first School of Eminence in Punjab, established in Amritsar. In the coming days, the AAP government will open 117 such schools of eminence throughout Punjab."Aam Aadmi Party
Taking it on X, Kejriwal said, "Now the poor people of Punjab will also start getting good education. We should participate in providing good education to a poor child; there is no greater virtuous work than this, and there is no greater task of nation-building than this."
After the opening of the school, while addressing the media, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "We and our teachers have worked so hard that today our first school of eminence is ready. You can see it yourself from the outside; inside, there is a difference. After interviewing us, you should interview the children inside too; they will tell you the difference. There are many kids here whose parents have shifted them from the private schools because they have faith."
CM Mann also added, "We want to make this slogan ‘One Nation, One Education’ by Arvind Kejriwal a reality for the whole of India so that all students get the same education, not just the rich kids."
"This school is just the base model; the upcoming schools will be better, and we will fulfill our guarantee. There will be more schools opening every 15 days now," said Mann.
While addressing the media, Kejriwal said, "Even today, after 75 years, the AAP is the only party that loudly says that you should vote for us because we will give a good education to your children."
Kejriwal also mentioned that Bhagwant Mann's government and education minister have initiated an education revolution in Punjab with a grand school, surpassing even private schools in Amritsar.
"All Punjab's government schools will be made like this, and all children will get a grand education," said Kejriwal.
Kejriwal and Mann will also attend town hall meetings in Ludhiana and Mohali on Friday. Mann is expected to make a significant policy announcement regarding industries. The party claims to have fulfilled several guarantees, including free electricity provision.
