Calls for a Toast! This Indian is One of World’s Best Bartenders

That’s Yangdup Lama’s mantra for a perfect high. It’s not the cocktail but the conversation that makes it work.

Perhaps it is this philosophy that has made Yangdup the best bartender in India and one of the best in the word. He’s the first Indian to make it to the Drinks International’s annual Bar World 100 list – the ultimate list of world’s most talented bartenders.

Think of it like the Michelin star a restaurant or a chef gets, but this one is for bars and bartenders.

Delhi-based Lama comes from a small village in Darjeeling. From the land of the ‘chai’ to the world of ‘cocktails’, it was never a planned journey.