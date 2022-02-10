Watch: Tourists in Awe of 'World's Largest' Igloo Cafe in Gulmarg, Kashmir
The igloo cafe took 64 days to be built with 7,000 snow bricks, where 1,700 people worked in shifts.
Gulmarg, a well-known ski resort in Kashmir recently opened an igloo cafe for the public. The cafe, which is claimed to be the 'world's largest igloo cafe' is 37.5 feet tall and 44.5 feet wide. The igloo cafe took 64 days to be built with 7,000 snow bricks, where 1,700 people worked in shifts.
The concept of ilgoo cafe is already famous in Switzerland , Finland and Canada, this one in Gulmarg is aimed to promote tourism activities at the ski resort. However, unlike igloo cafes in other countries, Snowglu does not have staying facilities.
"Gulmarg receives a lot of snowfall every year. So I thought why not come up with this concept of snow cafe here."Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the igloo
The cafe can seat 40 people on tables and chairs that are made of ice. The interiors are also decorated with beautiful carvings on the snow walls and an ice installation.
The cafe serves hot cup of Kahwa and some snacks.
"The cafe is divided into two floors, the ground floor with ice installation is for taking selfies and the top floor serves as a cafe. Snowglu is 5 feet thick and is estimated to last till 15 March 2022."Syed Wasim Shah, creator of the igloo
