Watch: Tourists in Awe of 'World's Largest' Igloo Cafe in Gulmarg, Kashmir

Gulmarg, a well-known ski resort in Kashmir recently opened an igloo cafe for the public. The cafe, which is claimed to be the 'world's largest igloo cafe' is 37.5 feet tall and 44.5 feet wide. The igloo cafe took 64 days to be built with 7,000 snow bricks, where 1,700 people worked in shifts.

The concept of ilgoo cafe is already famous in Switzerland , Finland and Canada, this one in Gulmarg is aimed to promote tourism activities at the ski resort. However, unlike igloo cafes in other countries, Snowglu does not have staying facilities.