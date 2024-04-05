The Stars Live Here: Inside 'Fighter' Actor Akshay Oberoi's Mumbai Home

Actor Akshay Oberoi is basking in the success of his latest release, Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The film released in January this year. In this episode of The Stars Live Here, The Quint visited Akshay's house in Mumbai and spoke to him about his decision to become an actor, when he moved to India from the United States, working with Siddharth, Deepika, Hrithik in Fighter, what he learnt from facing multiple rejections, and more.

Speaking about the number of auditions he did Akshay said, "I might have done like a thousand auditions in Bombay so far, and IMDb has around 47 credits to my name so you can imagine how many times I have been rejected. However, after the 100th rejection I convinced myself that I'll go in there and act as well as I can in the brief time given to me. And auditions are a weird process. You don't know much about the script or the character but you have to go there and sell yourself. I think the best way to go about it is to go for the audition and forget about it."