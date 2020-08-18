Netizens' Take on Desi Behavior As #YoKamalaSoIndian Trends

On Monday night, #YoKamalaSoIndian started trending on Twitter with Indians making fun of how desi Kamala Harris might be. In the past week, Kamala Harris' popularity has shot up after Joe Biden formally announced her as his running mate for the upcoming American presidential elections.

The trend took off after news agency PTI reported that during the California attorney general election in 2010, Harris had asked her aunt in India to break coconuts for luck at a Hindu temple.

Take a look at some of the tweets that quite accurately capture what it's like to be desi.