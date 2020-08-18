Netizens' Take on Desi Behavior As #YoKamalaSoIndian Trends
The most desi tweets you'll ever see.
On Monday night, #YoKamalaSoIndian started trending on Twitter with Indians making fun of how desi Kamala Harris might be. In the past week, Kamala Harris' popularity has shot up after Joe Biden formally announced her as his running mate for the upcoming American presidential elections.
The trend took off after news agency PTI reported that during the California attorney general election in 2010, Harris had asked her aunt in India to break coconuts for luck at a Hindu temple.
Take a look at some of the tweets that quite accurately capture what it's like to be desi.
Harris' part-Indian roots (her mother was born in India and moved to the US to pursue a doctoral degree) have contributed to the increase in her popularity in India. Recently, the Vice Presidential candidate appointed an Indian American woman Sabrina Singh as her press secretary.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.