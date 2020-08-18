Netizens' Take on Desi Behavior As #YoKamalaSoIndian Trends

The most desi tweets you'll ever see.

Published18 Aug 2020, 06:54 AM IST
On Monday night, #YoKamalaSoIndian started trending on Twitter with Indians making fun of how desi Kamala Harris might be. In the past week, Kamala Harris' popularity has shot up after Joe Biden formally announced her as his running mate for the upcoming American presidential elections.

The trend took off after news agency PTI reported that during the California attorney general election in 2010, Harris had asked her aunt in India to break coconuts for luck at a Hindu temple.

Take a look at some of the tweets that quite accurately capture what it's like to be desi.

Sharmaji ka ladka will relate.
Harris' part-Indian roots (her mother was born in India and moved to the US to pursue a doctoral degree) have contributed to the increase in her popularity in India. Recently, the Vice Presidential candidate appointed an Indian American woman Sabrina Singh as her press secretary.

