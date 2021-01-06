WhatsApp's New Privacy Update Triggers Memes on Social Media

On 6 January, many WhatsApp users woke up to a change in its terms and privacy policy. The "key updates" included how WhatsApp would process its users data, how "businesses" would be able to use "Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp Chat" and more. The notification also stated that users needed to accept the new terms and conditions which would come into effect from 8 February. It also suggested visiting the 'Help Centre' in case the user wanted to delete their account.