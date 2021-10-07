Wedding Guest Spotted Eating Extra Cake on CCTV, Gets Charged by Couple
Cutting costs and how!
Wedding are expensive, and some people plan everything down to the tee to ensure that no money is wasted. However, one newlywed couple took this way too seriously and actually asked a guest to pay them when they realised the guest ate one extra slice of cake.
The couple realised this after watching CCTV footage from the wedding. They went on to message the guest and asked them to pay £3.66 (approximately Rs 300), the price of that extra slice. A user shared a picture of the same on Reddit. The message from the newlyweds read, "Hey, so we were looking at the CCTV and saw that you had two pieces of the wedding cake. We announced that each guest must pay per slice and noticed that you only paid for the one. Can you please send the £3.66 asap."
Check out the screenshot here:
The couple first only sent the guest a video showing how they were eating the extra cake, to which the guest said they didn't understand what the couple meant. It is after this that the couple went ahead and explained the situation.
The lengths that people will go just to save some money is amusing!
