Watch: Lawyer Struggles to Turn off Cat Filter During Zoom Hearing
A video of a lawyer from Texas turning on the cat-filter by mistake has gone viral.
One of the many things that have become intrinsic to our lives during lockdown are videoconferencing apps like Zoom, Skype and Google Meet. While these have come really handy in work-from-home set-ups they can be challenging as well.
Take this example. A recent video of a lawyer from Texas, who accidentally turned on the cat filter in the middle of a virtual court proceeding, has gone viral. While the judge maintained a straight face and kept directing the lawyer to change his settings, the latter struggled to work his way through it.
The 69-year-old lawyer can be heard saying, “I am live, I am not a cat”.
The lawyer, Rod Ponton, told The Seattle Times, “I always wanted to be famous for being a great lawyer. Now I am famous for appearing I court as a cat.”
Meanwhile, social media users had a good laugh watching the video.
People also shared some hilarious work-from-home moments.
Potato-Boss
Here's another example of someone struggling with filters.
Pet Attack
Work-from-home is a treat for pets. They don't mind barging in into meetings.
Little 'Co-workers'
Here’s to ‘new co-workers’ who were introduced during the lockdown.
Perils of Un-muting
With classes moving online, students had to deal with the perils of un-muting.
