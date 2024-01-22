ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Watch: Ayushmann & Aparshakti's Audition Clip From a Singing Show Goes Viral

An old video of Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother auditioning for a talent show recently surfaced online.

An old video of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana has been recently doing the rounds on social media. The video is actually an audition clip of the two brothers for Channel V's talent show, called Popstars.

For the unversed, before making it big into Bollywood, Ayushmann worked in several radio and television shows. In addition to being an extraordinary singer, the actor is also the winner of MTV Roadies season 2.

In the video, Ayushmann and Aparshakti could be seen performing a duet on 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe' from the film Dil Chahta Hai.

Interestingly, the panel of judges in the clip also include some familiar faces. It features actor Purabh Kohli, Palash Sen, and Mehnaaz.

Have a look at the clip here:

Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Vicky Donor, alongside Yami Gautam. Aparshakti, on the other hand, made his debut with the Aamir Khan-led Dangal.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in filmmaker Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho 2, which will reportedly hit the big screen in December 2024.

Whereas, Aparshakti will be seen in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

