Voices on Twitter Question Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest in SSR Case
Prominent voices on Twitter question Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
On 8 September, Rhea Chakraborty was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the agency probing drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. While the probe is still on, the continuous media trial and unverified reports doing the rounds vilifying Rhea Chakraborty is also being criticised. Since the day, Sushant's father and sisters filed an FIR charging Chakraborty with abetment of suicide for Sushant’s death, most mainstream news channels have been targeting the actor on several grounds without a proper investigation or trial having been completed.
Here’s why several prominent voices on social media think Rhea's arrest is not a victory for those who are demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.
What Was the Case Against Rhea All About?
To New SSR Fans...With Love!
So, What Was She Arrested For?
Let's Think About This Again?
Can Someone Please Make A WhatsApp Forward of This?
This Isn't Just One Journalist...
Inconvenient and Uncomfortable...
When Everything Else Fails...
SMH...
