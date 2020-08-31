This Video of Elderly Women Dancing Will Make Your Monday Morning

Even if everthing in the world feels bleak and unhopeful, trust the internet to find something to turn things around. Recently, a clip of two women on the street dancing to Asha Bhosle's hit song 'Piya tu' went viral and it's bound to bring a smile to your face.

Shared by Twitter user @peechetodekho, the caption of the video reads, "This is so cute!" and we have to agree!

In the video, the two women can be seen dancing with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.

Take a look: