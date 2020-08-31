This Video of Elderly Women Dancing Will Make Your Monday Morning
As one Twitter user put it, "Oh to dance with such abandon."
Even if everthing in the world feels bleak and unhopeful, trust the internet to find something to turn things around. Recently, a clip of two women on the street dancing to Asha Bhosle's hit song 'Piya tu' went viral and it's bound to bring a smile to your face.
Shared by Twitter user @peechetodekho, the caption of the video reads, "This is so cute!" and we have to agree!
In the video, the two women can be seen dancing with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.
Take a look:
Appreciation has been pouring in for them on Twitter. One user wrote, "I will take classes from them."
Another said, "Oh to dance with such abandon"
We hope this made your Monday morning like it did ours!
