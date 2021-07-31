Twitter Loves This Man’s ‘Anjali-Style’ Search for Rahul in London

A lost wallet in London led to a heartwarming and gripping quest across the city to find its owner—Rahul. It all started when the user Ghazi Taimoor posted that he’d found the wallet and announced that it was time to “HUNT RAHUL DOWN.” As he posted updates, thousands of people on Twitter tuned in.

“Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street. Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN. Will update y’all,” he tweeted.