Twitter Loves This Man’s ‘Anjali-Style’ Search for Rahul in London
Ghazi Taimoor went to great lengths to find 'Rahul'.
A lost wallet in London led to a heartwarming and gripping quest across the city to find its owner—Rahul. It all started when the user Ghazi Taimoor posted that he’d found the wallet and announced that it was time to “HUNT RAHUL DOWN.” As he posted updates, thousands of people on Twitter tuned in.
“Guys! Just found this wallet on Shoreditch High street. Name on the bank card suggests the wallet belongs to a Rahul R******. Time to HUNT RAHUL DOWN. Will update y’all,” he tweeted.
Naturally, Ghazi went to social media to find Rahul. However, to his disappointment, Rahul was elusive. But Ghazi was still to go to great lengths to return this wallet!
“No Rahul R****** on Facebook or Instagram. Very private individual with no social media. Common Rahul, could do better than that. A Google image search suggest all Rahul R******* live in Gujrat, India. Don’t think it’s them. Need suggestions!” he wrote in a series of tweets.
He finally found a Rahul on LinkedIn who almost fit the brief. A deeper dive into LinkedIn revealed his office address. Like Rahul, the company’s contact details were also hard to find, until…the office was right there in Shoreditch!
“‘Anjali-style’ running to his head office now. He better not have cancelled his bank cards else this was for nothing. Rahul I’m coming!”
The journey has almost come to an end but Ghazi’s mind is filled with thoughts: Who really is this Rahul? “Will he accept this gesture of friendship? Is Rahul a feminist?” After this chase, he finally located Rahul and also shared a picture of him smiling with his wallet.
For those wondering if Rahul had cancelled his card, Ghazi confirmed that he ‘just made it in time’. Ghazi later tweeted, “Haha not at all. He offered free peanut butter from his company! The universe finds ways to pay us back in kindness.”
Bollywood should take notes!
