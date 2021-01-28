Twitter Reacts To Video of Doctor Getting Vaccinated Without Wife
A doctor can be seen getting scolded by his wife for taking the COVID vaccine without her.
India has been conducting a large scale COVID-19 vaccination drive. Doctors and other frontline workers are the first to receive the vaccine.
Recently, a video of a doctor getting vaccinated without his wife has gone viral. The doctor, K.K. Aggarwal, is also the President of Confederation of Medical Association of Asia and Oceania.
In the hilarious clip, Aggarwal is seen taking his wife's call while discussing the vaccine on a Facebook live. The wife can be heard getting furious with him for taking the dose without her.
She repeatedly says, “How could you take the vaccine without me? Don’t lie to me”. The doctor, on the other hand, calmly tries to explain that she can get vaccinated on Monday.
Apparently this isn’t the first time that Dr Aggarwal has been caught in an embarrassing situation. One social media user shared another video wherein he can be seen getting a head massage in the middle of a webinar.
After the video went viral, doctor Aggarwal released a statement regarding the same.
