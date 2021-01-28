Twitter Reacts To Video of Doctor Getting Vaccinated Without Wife

India has been conducting a large scale COVID-19 vaccination drive. Doctors and other frontline workers are the first to receive the vaccine.

Recently, a video of a doctor getting vaccinated without his wife has gone viral. The doctor, K.K. Aggarwal, is also the President of Confederation of Medical Association of Asia and Oceania.

In the hilarious clip, Aggarwal is seen taking his wife's call while discussing the vaccine on a Facebook live. The wife can be heard getting furious with him for taking the dose without her.