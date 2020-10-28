Horrifying: #JusticeForNikita Trends After 21-Year-Old Shot Dead

On Monday afternoon, a 21-year-old girl, Nikita Tomar, was shot point-blank outside her college in Faridabad. A CCTV footage of this incident is doing the rounds on social media.

The footage shows a man, identified as Touseef, gets out of the car, manhandles her, and shoots the final-year commerce student at point-blank range.

The 21-year-old was eventually rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to her bullet wound. The incident has led to protests in NCR, with many speaking up on social media as well.

Take a look: