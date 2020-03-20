Modi Announces ‘Janta Curfew’, Twitter Reacts With Hilarious Memes
On 19 March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation regarding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country. During his speech, he appealed to the citizens to follow a self-imposed ‘Janta Curfew’ from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, 22 March. During this ‘Janta Curfew’, citizens are encouraged to not step out unless it’s absolutely essential.
Soon after his address ended, Twitter broke into a laugh riot with #JantaCurfew memes.
Check it out:
We'll get through this!
