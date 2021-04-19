Twitter Reacts As Delhiites Crowd Liquor Stores Before Lockdown

Delhi has announced a curfew from 10 pm today to 5 am next Monday

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>People lining up outside a liquor store in Delhi</p></div>
i

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, Delhi just announced a week-long curfew in the city beginning from 10 pm today to 5 am next Monday. Because of this announcement, a lot of Delhiites decided to stock up on one of the most essential items-- liquor!

Following the lockdown announcement, liquor stores saw a lot of crowding in areas like Gole Market and Khan Market, as people readied themselves for a week of staying home.

Also Read

Man Claims Standing In Sun Cures Corona, Gets Trolled By Netizens

Man Claims Standing In Sun Cures Corona, Gets Trolled By Netizens

Here is how the internet reacted to the news:

Twitter Reacts As Delhiites Crowd Liquor Stores Before Lockdown

Image: Twitter

Twitter Reacts As Delhiites Crowd Liquor Stores Before Lockdown

Image: Twitter

Twitter Reacts As Delhiites Crowd Liquor Stores Before Lockdown

Image: Twitter

Twitter Reacts As Delhiites Crowd Liquor Stores Before Lockdown

Image: Twitter

Twitter Reacts As Delhiites Crowd Liquor Stores Before Lockdown

Image: Twitter

Twitter Reacts As Delhiites Crowd Liquor Stores Before Lockdown

Image: Twitter

Twitter Reacts As Delhiites Crowd Liquor Stores Before Lockdown

Image: Twitter

Delhi registered a total of 25,462 coronavirus infections and 161 deaths on Sunday, its highest-ever spike till date.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!