Watch: Twitter Lauds Punjab Girl For Fighting Phone Snatchers

In a video that's going viral on social media, a 15-year-old can be seen putting up a brave fight against two mobile snatchers. Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows two men on a motorcycle as they snatch a girl's phone while she's walking on the street. The girl, instinctively, grabs the man's shirt and doesn't let go until he is off the bike. The man attacks her but she responds firmly and with perseverance until two adults from a nearby house spot the chaos and come to help her out.

While sharing the video on 1 September, the Twitter user wrote, "This brave pb teenage girl didn't allow her mobile snatchers escape at Jalandhar & pinned one of them down fighting bravely till d others came to help.Snatcher attacked her with sharp weapon but she persisted.Salute to her who deserves big honour"

Take a look: