Watch: Twitter Lauds Punjab Girl For Fighting Phone Snatchers
The girl put up a brave fight against two men on a bike.
In a video that's going viral on social media, a 15-year-old can be seen putting up a brave fight against two mobile snatchers. Shared by a Twitter user, the video shows two men on a motorcycle as they snatch a girl's phone while she's walking on the street. The girl, instinctively, grabs the man's shirt and doesn't let go until he is off the bike. The man attacks her but she responds firmly and with perseverance until two adults from a nearby house spot the chaos and come to help her out.
While sharing the video on 1 September, the Twitter user wrote, "This brave pb teenage girl didn't allow her mobile snatchers escape at Jalandhar & pinned one of them down fighting bravely till d others came to help.Snatcher attacked her with sharp weapon but she persisted.Salute to her who deserves big honour"
Take a look:
According to a News18 report, this incident took place in Jalandhar, Punjab and the girl's name is Kusum Kumari, who is a resident of Fatehpuri Mohalla. The girl was attacked by one of the phone snatchers with a sharm weapon. She was later admitted to a private hospital. One of the men on the bike has been identified as Avinash Kumar AKA Ashu, a 22-year-old resident of Begumpura, Basti Danishmanda. He has been arrested by the police.
The other person on the bike is absconding. A case has been registered against him under Sections 389 B and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.
All said and done, we commend the girl's bravery and hope she gets the justice she deserves!
Here's how netizens reacted:
(With inputs from News18)
