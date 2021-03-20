Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look
Parineeti recently shared a photo mirroring Saina Nehwal.
i
Parineeti Chopra recently took to social media to share two photos, one of her and one of Saina Nehwal to show the resemblance in the looks. Parineeti plays the ace badminton player in Amole Gupte's Saina.
While many have praised Parineeti for acing the look, a number of social media users are questioning the 'larger-than-life' mole on the actor's face. Many felt the mole was a huge distraction amid the perfect pose Parineeti struck as Saina.
Take a look at some reactions:
In Parineeti's Defence
Some social media users have come to Parineeti's defence, asking people to praise her hard work and not get distracted by the mole.
