Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look

Parineeti recently shared a photo mirroring Saina Nehwal.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Parineeti Chopra plays Saina Nehwal in Saina.</p></div>
i

Parineeti Chopra recently took to social media to share two photos, one of her and one of Saina Nehwal to show the resemblance in the looks. Parineeti plays the ace badminton player in Amole Gupte's Saina.

While many have praised Parineeti for acing the look, a number of social media users are questioning the 'larger-than-life' mole on the actor's face. Many felt the mole was a huge distraction amid the perfect pose Parineeti struck as Saina.

Take a look at some reactions:

Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look
Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look
Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look
Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look
Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look
Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look
Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look

In Parineeti's Defence

Some social media users have come to Parineeti's defence, asking people to praise her hard work and not get distracted by the mole.

Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look
Twitter Distracted by the 'Mole' as Parineeti Shares Saina Look
Also Read

Thrilled: Parineeti Shares Photo of Her Mirroring Saina Nehwal

Thrilled: Parineeti Shares Photo of Her Mirroring Saina Nehwal

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!