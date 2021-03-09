Twitter Baffled at Simi Garewal Calling Meghan Markle ‘Liar’
Simi Garewal claimed that Meghan Markle is playing the victim-card by using her race
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has taken the internet by a storm. Many users on Twitter rallied behind the couple and extended their support for such a courageous move.
Amidst this, actor and talk show host Simi Garewal’s comment on Meghan Markle also received lot of reactions from netizens.
She called the Duchess ‘evil’ and then later said that she used the wrong word and should have instead called her ‘calculating.’
The interview brought to light a lot of racism issues in the Buckingham Palace and the misogynoir that Meghan Markle was allegedly subject to by the Royal family.
Garewal had tweeted the Daily Mail article written by Piers Morgan who also called the interview ‘nauseating two-hour whine-athon.’
Many Twitter users called out Garewal for passing such comments on International Women’s Day. One user said, ‘Are you suffering some sort of post-colonial repressive Stockholm syndrome? Do you know these people personally?’
Check out some reactions here:
