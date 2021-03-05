Twitter Backs Meghan Markle After Bullying Accusations Against Her

On 3 March, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that it is launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former staff had accused Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, of bullying, as per a report by AP.

The newspaper also reported that an official complaint was made by Jason Knauf, the then communications secretary to Meghan and Prince Harry. Knauf now works for Prince William.

Knauf has reportedly alleged that the Duchess ‘was able to bully two PA’s out of the royal household in the past year...The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She also undermined the confidence of a third staff.’