Twitter Backs Meghan Markle After Bullying Accusations Against Her
The Buckingham Palace said in a statement that it will investigate the accusations.
On 3 March, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that it is launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former staff had accused Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, of bullying, as per a report by AP.
The newspaper also reported that an official complaint was made by Jason Knauf, the then communications secretary to Meghan and Prince Harry. Knauf now works for Prince William.
Knauf has reportedly alleged that the Duchess ‘was able to bully two PA’s out of the royal household in the past year...The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She also undermined the confidence of a third staff.’
The statement by the Royal Palace read, ‘The Royal Household has a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.’
Markel’s spokesperson said that she is ‘saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been a target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.’
The incident took place days before an exclusive interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey.
In a teaser clip of the interview that has released, the Duchess of Sussex accused the Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ about her and Prince Harry.
After the bullying accusations, many Twitter users have come forward to support Markle.
Take a look at some tweets in support for the Duchess here:
Many users have been referring to this as a smear campaign and are in complete support of the Duchess.
