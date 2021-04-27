Trevor Noah on India’s COVID Crisis and PM Modi’s Response

On his The Daily Show, Trevor Noah took the time to talk about the ongoing COVID crisis in India right now. India has been reporting over three lakh cases for a week now and recording over two thousand deaths each day for the past few days. The hospitals are running short on oxygen supply and are having to return patients on account of shortage of beds. The healthcare system is collapsing.

"And the really sad part is that this could have been avoided if the Indian government hadn't taken their eye off the ball," says Trevor Noah.