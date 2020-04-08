Watch: Heartwarming Video of The Lalit Staff Applauding Medics
As the deadly coronavirus takes the whole world down, every person is trying to do the most they can to fight the deadly disease. While big businesses are helping provide food for the needy, a lot of hotel chains have opened their doors to help with a place for quarantine or give medics a place to stay. The same was done by The Lalit Group. Now, a video has been posted by the hotel’s Twitter account, showing us a glimpse of the welcome the doctors are getting - and it is downright beautiful.
The official handle of The Lalit Hotels posted the video with the caption “Not all superheroes wear capes.. Applauding our COVID-19 warriors as they are welcomed to their abode at The LaLiT New Delhi! #TheLalitHotels #WeCare #DoingOurBit”.
The video shows us doctors and other medics entering the hotel premises, as they’re met with a huge round of applause from the hotel staff. The doctor looks evidently overwhelmed, as the clapping goes on and on - which even then, is not enough for the work they put in.
Meanwhile, it is important to understand that though we may not have the resources to help our doctors in the same way, we must do at least the bare minimum - and practice social distancing. It is absolutely imperative that we stay home, to try our best and “flatten the curve”, and ensure that we do not overwhelm our hospitals with the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Staying home saves lives, and makes their jobs easier by ensuring that we do not all become carriers of COVID-19, putting our lives at risk, as well as those of the old, who are at high risk. If staying home is all we’ve been asked to do, we really do not have an excuse. Let’s not forget that!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
