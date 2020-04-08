Watch: Heartwarming Video of The Lalit Staff Applauding Medics

Meanwhile, it is important to understand that though we may not have the resources to help our doctors in the same way, we must do at least the bare minimum - and practice social distancing. It is absolutely imperative that we stay home, to try our best and “flatten the curve”, and ensure that we do not overwhelm our hospitals with the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Staying home saves lives, and makes their jobs easier by ensuring that we do not all become carriers of COVID-19, putting our lives at risk, as well as those of the old, who are at high risk. If staying home is all we’ve been asked to do, we really do not have an excuse. Let’s not forget that!