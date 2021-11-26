A User Presented a Rare Fan Theory From ‘Tamasha’ & Imtiaz Ali Just Confirmed It
The user was trolled for milking a theory out of nowhere, until Imtiaz Ali himself confirmed it.
Tamasha is one of Imitiaz Ali's best works. Loaded with moving dialogues, stellar cinematography and lots of symbolism, it has resonated with fans and become a huge cult favourite.
In lieu of this, a lot of movie fanatics still like discussing the movies and going deep into the direction and thought process behind each scenes. In a similar manner, a user, under the comments section of the song 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' wrote a new fan theory that grabbed the attention of many.
Suggesting the contrast between Ranbir Kapoor's character Ved and Deepika Padukone's character Tara, they wrote, "If you notice carefully, Ranbir is dressed in the colour of brain, while Deepika is dressed in red, (a) colour associated with the heart...beautiful picturisation of constant tussle between brain and heart!"
The comment went viral on Instagram, and some even trolled the user for supposedly milking content where there was none. However, things changed completely when Imtiaz Ali himself responded to this theory and confirmed it. "Hey, we did think Tara should wear heart while Ved be colourless.. so not so random overthink from you," he wrote on his Instagrma story.
We can't say this was totally unexpected because of how emotive and deep Tamasha was, and seeing such careful attention to detail from filmmakers is always a delight!
