Surat Street Vendor Sells Buttermilk Pasta; Netizens Call It 'Unhealthy'

The 'buttermilk pasta' has raised concerns among netizens over its healthiness.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Italian delicacy pasta is popular around the globe, including India. But have you ever thought about cooking your pasta in buttermilk? Recently, a street vendor from Surat, Gujarat, was seen serving 'Chhas (buttermilk) Pasta' to his customers.

An Instagram user shared a video of the vendor, in which he can be seen cooking the pasta in buttermilk, followed by an addition of cheese and other spices.

The clip, which was posted three days ago, has gained over one lakh views on the platform since then. It has also received over 3,000 likes and several reactions from Instagram users.

Have a look:

Raising concerns, a user commented on the post, "This is so unhealthy. Why will anyone even make this dish? It can cause serious health issues. I hope someone takes a serious action against such vendors. Be careful people!!"

The 'buttermilk pasta' has raised concerns among netizens over its healthiness.

Have a look at some other reactions here:

Topics:  Food 

