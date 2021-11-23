Watch: This Student Showing up to Class in a Mattress Is an Absolute Mood
Work from home? Nope, work from bed.
We all love staying in bed, especially if it's a work day or when you have to go to class. But this student from Britain took it a tad bit literally and decided to attend class from her bed. For this, she literally dragged her mattress to class and attended it from the comfort (?) of her bed.
Magda, a student from Loughborough University in Leicestershire, uploaded a video of this incident on TikTok with the caption, "When you have a 9 am but still want to stay in bed."
In the video, Magda is seen dressed in a bathrobe and carrying the mattress on a trolley to class. She then puts it on one of the desks and lies down on it. The video has over one million views now, so it's safe to say people can relate to Magda.
