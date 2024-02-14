Spanish artist Alicia Framis is all set to become the first woman to marry a hologram generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Framis' future husband, AlLex, is a digital entity produced by holographic technology and machine learning.
The Spain-based artist has already booked a venue for the wedding. According to a report by Euronews, the ceremony will be held at a museum in Rotterdam. However, their marriage is not a romantic one and will be a part of Framis' new project called the 'Hybrid Couple', which experiments with the boundaries of intimacy, love, and identity in the age of AI.
Speaking about her project, Framis told Euronews, "I want to make an artistic documentary that includes drawings, interviews with other women, sketches about bodies, arms, romantic dreams, domestic situations, and the daily life of my partner. I want to explore how to integrate the hologram into my daily life."
"My friend is a widow, and it is difficult for her to replace her husband. AI and human companions can be a good option for those who need company. A new generation of love is emerging, whether we like it or not, in which humans will marry and maintain relationships with holograms, avatars, robots, and so on. Just as we practice new languages with Duolingo, we will practice relationships with these entities," she added.
Framis shared a bunch of pictures and videos on her Instagram account with her partner and explained, "Love and sex with robots and holograms are an inevitable reality. They are great companions and capable of expressing empathy. Just as phones saved us from loneliness and filled the void in our lives, holograms as interactive presences in our homes can take it even further."
