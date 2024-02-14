Spanish Artist Set to Become First Woman To Marry AI-Generated Hologram

Spanish artist Alicia Framis is all set to become the first woman to marry a hologram generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Framis' future husband, AlLex, is a digital entity produced by holographic technology and machine learning.

The Spain-based artist has already booked a venue for the wedding. According to a report by Euronews, the ceremony will be held at a museum in Rotterdam. However, their marriage is not a romantic one and will be a part of Framis' new project called the 'Hybrid Couple', which experiments with the boundaries of intimacy, love, and identity in the age of AI.