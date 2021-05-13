Son Bids Emotional Farewell to Mom Dying of COVID-19, Sings Song
Soham Chatterjee sang 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi' for his mother on a video call.
In a heartbreaking incident that has surfaced online, Dr Dipshikha Ghosh, a user on Twitter shared how one of her patients was given an emotional farewell by her son as her situation worsened due to COVID-19.
After realising that her patient, Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee wasn't going to make it, Dr Dipshikha video called her relatives, including her son, Soham Chatterjee.
Soham decided to bid farewell to his mother by singing Kishore Kumar's 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi,' as the doctor and nurses stood by and witnessed this heart-wrenching moment.
Dr Dipshikha recounts the incident on Twitter and writes, "This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs."
Check out her tweets here:
After reading this story, netizens expressed how sad they were, and how heartbreaking the story was:
A lot of users also asked Dr Dipshikha how Mrs Sanghamitra was doing. To this, the doctor replied saying that Mrs Sanghamitra's condition has continued to worsen and that she is sinking.
