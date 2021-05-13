Son Bids Emotional Farewell to Mom Dying of COVID-19, Sings Song

In a heartbreaking incident that has surfaced online, Dr Dipshikha Ghosh, a user on Twitter shared how one of her patients was given an emotional farewell by her son as her situation worsened due to COVID-19.

After realising that her patient, Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee wasn't going to make it, Dr Dipshikha video called her relatives, including her son, Soham Chatterjee.

Soham decided to bid farewell to his mother by singing Kishore Kumar's 'Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi,' as the doctor and nurses stood by and witnessed this heart-wrenching moment.

Dr Dipshikha recounts the incident on Twitter and writes, "This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs."

Check out her tweets here: