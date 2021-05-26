'Savdhaan India' Anchor Sushant Singh's Twitter Account Withheld

Famous film and television actor Sushant Singh, who is also the anchor of popular TV show Savdhaan India: India Fights Back, took to Instagram to share that his Twitter account had been withheld without notice.

Singh is a vocal critic of the government and often uses his Twitter account to share his views on current political issues. He also slammed Twitter for abruptly withholding his account.

He posted a screenshot of his Twitter and wrote, "My Twitter account @sushant_says has been withheld again. Hey @twitter at least have the decency to send a notice. Thanks @narendramodi @bjp4india @rssorg_official for letting me know that I am on the right path. 🙏🏼😎"

