'Savdhaan India' Anchor Sushant Singh's Twitter Account Withheld
Sushant Singh's Twitter account was restored a few hours after being taken down without notice.
Famous film and television actor Sushant Singh, who is also the anchor of popular TV show Savdhaan India: India Fights Back, took to Instagram to share that his Twitter account had been withheld without notice.
Singh is a vocal critic of the government and often uses his Twitter account to share his views on current political issues. He also slammed Twitter for abruptly withholding his account.
He posted a screenshot of his Twitter and wrote, "My Twitter account @sushant_says has been withheld again. Hey @twitter at least have the decency to send a notice. Thanks @narendramodi @bjp4india @rssorg_official for letting me know that I am on the right path. 🙏🏼😎"
A lot of users online, including actor Swara Bhasker has questioned the reasoning behind this step and criticised the withholding of Singh's account. Some even asked the microblogging site to restore his account soon.
Sushant Singh's account was restored in a few hours after this, and is operational again. Many users pointed this out too and welcomed him back to the platform.
This, however, is not the first time his account has been withheld. Earlier in February this year, his account, along with that of other activists was temporarily taken down due to their posts on the farm laws and the protests that followed.
