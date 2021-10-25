UP Rickshaw Puller Gets Tax Notice of Rs 3 Crore, Claims Fraud

Pratap Singh, a resident of Amar Colony, claimed fraud and went to lodge a complain at the Highway police station.

Meanwhile, Singh has uploaded a video on social media narrating the whole incidnet and explaining what happened. He first went to a Jan Suvidha Kendra to get a PAN card made for himself. He received a coloured photocopy of the PAN card from a man called Sanjai Singh.

He could not differentiate between an actual PAN card and a coloured photocopy because he is illiterate, he explained in the video. This led to him running around in different offices to get access to his PAN card.

He believes someone impersonated him in this time and is running a business in his name, for which he has been asked to pay taxes of ₹ 3,47,54,896. The turnover for the business was ₹ 43,44,36,201.