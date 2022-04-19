News Channel's Bizarre Coverage Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis Is Viral On Twitter

It's no news that Indian journalism reaches a new low everyday. From sensationalising news to screaming and shouting at the top of their voices, frantically moving their arms around and even dancing and jumping aggressively, we've seen journalists do it all.

It might be sad, but it's not anything out of the ordinary to see a reporter from Republic Bharat, Shazia Nisar, covering the Russia-Ukraine crisis with such needless enthusiasm and fervour.