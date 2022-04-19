ADVERTISEMENT

News Channel's Bizarre Coverage Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis Is Viral On Twitter

TRP ke liye kuch bhi chalega!

Jhalak Jain
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
i

It's no news that Indian journalism reaches a new low everyday. From sensationalising news to screaming and shouting at the top of their voices, frantically moving their arms around and even dancing and jumping aggressively, we've seen journalists do it all.

It might be sad, but it's not anything out of the ordinary to see a reporter from Republic Bharat, Shazia Nisar, covering the Russia-Ukraine crisis with such needless enthusiasm and fervour.

At a time when the two countries are on war, lives are being lost and a humanitarian crisis is at hand, the least one can expect is some sensitivity from the media channels. But instead, what we get is an over-the-top dramatised version of news and facts.

The clip with Shazia Nisar has now gone viral on the social media. There are several videos where the original audio has been replaced by songs to meet her pace and some people really want to know what is going on there. Read some comments and posts here:

