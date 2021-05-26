Reporter Stands As People Pretend to Drown in Hilarious Interview

A lot of videos related to the destruction caused by cyclone Yaas have been circulating on Twitter. Amidst those, one particular video has caught the attention of people online. In a hilarious faux-pas caught on Twitter, it is seen how a reporter is standing in ankle-deep water interviewing some people that are pretending to swim in it, giving an impression of the water being too deep.

It is very clear that the water is not deep at all, since the reporter is also standing in it.