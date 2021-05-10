Read Some of India's Most Heartbreaking COVID19 Stories on Twitter

It is no revelation that India has been struggling with mismanagement and a severe lack of empathy when it comes to handling its COVID19 crisis.

While most of us are proud of the way common people have weaponized social media to arrange resources for each other like oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and medicines, there is another side to this too, where people are sharing stories of the extreme grief and loss that COVID19 has brought to them.

A large number of people online have lost their near and dear ones in this process, and Twitter is flooded with stories like these. There might be a lot of these, but the grief each one is feeling is immeasurable and irredeemable. Here are some of those stories: