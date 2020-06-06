The coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown have resulted in many people losing their jobs. With the Producers Guild of India coming up with new guidelines as and when TV and film shoots resume, a lot of those who made a living from this industry are in a very tight spot monetarily.In a video posted on social media by Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer few days ago, he broke down pleading for monetary aid to help him get through the pressing times. He requested people to contribute upto Rs 300-400 if it was possible for them. People from all over the country came forward to support him, and in a new video posted on Facebook, Rajesh thanked them for the kind gesture and also asked the good Samaritans to stop depositing more money in his account.“Please don’t deposit more money in my account…it feels like all of India came out to support me and has blessed me and my family.”Rajesh Kareer, ActorHe further said, “I am no longer in the same situation that I was in last week” and thanked all media outlets who gave his story a wider reach.The actor’s original post said- “I want to make a humble request to you to contribute Rs 300-400 if you can. If you can help with this much… I don’t know when shoots will resume or if I will get any work. Life has come to a standstill and I am unable to understand anything. I want to live.”It is heartwarming to see the support everyone is extending to each other in such times of distress. We hope in a post-pandemic world we don’t forget to exercise this humanity either.Watch ‘Uthenge Hum’, an Ode to India in Lockdown We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.