Netizens Overjoyed as Ganga’s Water Quality Improves Amid Lockdown
Besides the glaring problems that the coronavirus lockdown has thrown our way, the pandemic has also helped us put in perspective the toll that our planet has been bearing because of our carbon footprint. With most industries remaining shut and people having to stay indoors, the positive impact that’s followed due to these preventive steps to combat COVID-19 has helped nature in its recovery.
ANI UP shared a tweet on 5 April, showing a video of river Ganga looking cleaner than it has ever before in many years. With the shutting down of industries as per the lockdown rules, the water quality of the river has improved drastically. Dr PK Mishra, Professor at Chemical Engineering and Technology, IIT-BHU, Varanasi, mentioned that there’s been a 40-50% improvement in the quality of the water in Ganga.
Delhi which was also dealing with a massive pollution crisis only a few months ago, and post lockdown has shown a substantial development in it’s AQI dropping from 500 to 53. Animals too have found some solace, with dolphins being spotted at Mumbai’s marine drive and peacocks took to the streets. While the humans stay locked up, the environment recuperates.
Twitter reacted to the video, while some celebrated this victory, others were quick to point out the negative connotations:
Looking at these considerable improvements in nature really helps people in understanding just how bad nature has it. We hope the good streak continues post lockdown.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
