Netizens Overjoyed as Ganga’s Water Quality Improves Amid Lockdown

Besides the glaring problems that the coronavirus lockdown has thrown our way, the pandemic has also helped us put in perspective the toll that our planet has been bearing because of our carbon footprint. With most industries remaining shut and people having to stay indoors, the positive impact that’s followed due to these preventive steps to combat COVID-19 has helped nature in its recovery.

ANI UP shared a tweet on 5 April, showing a video of river Ganga looking cleaner than it has ever before in many years. With the shutting down of industries as per the lockdown rules, the water quality of the river has improved drastically. Dr PK Mishra, Professor at Chemical Engineering and Technology, IIT-BHU, Varanasi, mentioned that there’s been a 40-50% improvement in the quality of the water in Ganga.