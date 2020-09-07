PUBG Fans Go All The Way With a Funeral Procession For The Game
The fans are visibly heartbroken after the ban on PUBG.
The ban of PUBG came down hard on gamers. After all, memes can only help you cope for so long.
In a video that's going around, a few PUBG fans can be seen conducting a funeral for the game. The PUBG gamers carried a garlanded poster of the game on their shoulders. They are dressed in white and can be heard chanting the iconic "Winner winner chicken dinner" line from the game!
Take a look:
On Wednesday, 2 September, the Ministry of Information & Technology banned 118 Chinese mobile apps in the country, including the crowd favourite PUBG.
What Next?
Well, there's hope. Bengaluru-headquartered nCORE Games is launching FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards, a mobile game which the company has said will be coming out soon.
Actor Akshay Kumar, who is associated with the brand, recently tweeted about the game saying that the launch of FAU-G supports “PM Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar movement.”
So I guess PUBG fans have no option but to wait.
