COVID-19: Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free Worldwide for a Month

Most recently, pornography website Pornhub made an unexpected move by making its premium content free worldwide for an entire month. The official Twitter account of the website made the announcement on 24 March. Pornhub’s premium content will be free worldwide until 23 April.

The tweet read, “Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe https://pornhub.com/stayhome #StayHomehub”