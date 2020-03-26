COVID-19: Pornhub Makes Premium Content Free Worldwide for a Month
Most of us never imagined a situation like the one we’re in right now but it’s always heartwarming to see the entire world come together in pursuit of minimising the coronavirus outbreak. Currently, India is in the midst of a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Most recently, pornography website Pornhub made an unexpected move by making its premium content free worldwide for an entire month. The official Twitter account of the website made the announcement on 24 March. Pornhub’s premium content will be free worldwide until 23 April.
The tweet read, “Stay home and help flatten the curve! Since COVID-19 continues to impact us all, Pornhub has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23rd. So enjoy, stay home, and stay safe https://pornhub.com/stayhome #StayHomehub”
Here’s what Pornhub said in a blog post:
Pornhub also added, “We want to let you know that we stand by our performers and Models and continue to work on projects to grow and support the community no matter where you are.”
Pornhub has also donated 50,000 surgical masks to health workers across New York City. The company is also planning on making other contributions to European organisations. It has also donated $25,000 to an outreach program that provides relief for sex workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.