Twitter Calls Person Behind Statue of Unity OLX Ad ‘Natwarlal 2.0’

Recently, an FIR was registered against an unknown person for putting up an online advertisement for the sale of the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya in Narmada district. The case has been registered against an unknown person in Gujarat. The advertisement was placed on OLX for Rs 30,000 crores, with the intention of meeting the government’s expenses for hospitals and medical infrastructure in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Soon after this news came to light, Twitter went all out with funny reactions. Check it out: