Paparazzi's Hilarious Art Of Covering Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Wedding

Over the years, Bollywood weddings have grown to enjoy a distinct position in desi pop culture. The buzz and sheer curiosity surrounding these couples and how they choose to be wedded have emboldened media professionals to pry and pry until there's no return.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding seems to be the perfect evidence. Throughout the day, social media was abuzz with tones of videos that no one really asked for, claiming to have the "inside scoop" on the duo's extremely secretive ceremony.