Enraged Odisha Man Bites off Snake’s Head After Being Bitten by It
Kishore Badra, a 45-year-old tribal from Odisha bit the snake after being angry over getting bitten by it.
Kishore Badra, a 45-year-old tribal man from Odisha reportedly bit off a snake's head in a fit of anger after being bit by it first. A resident of Gambharipatia village, Badra was returning after finishing work on his paddy field when the incident occurred.
”Something bit on my leg while I was returning home on foot last night. I switched on my torch and found it to be a poisonous krait snake. In order to take revenge, I took the snake in my hands and bit it repeatedly, killing the viper on the spot”, said Badra. He returned to his village in an inebriated condition and told the fellow villagers about the incident, after which he became the talk of the area.
A lot of the villagers advised him to rush to a hospital and get the care he needs. Badra refused and said he was doing well. Instead, he chose to consult a traditional healer in the village. He is reportedly doing fine and has had no severe fatalities after the snakebite.
