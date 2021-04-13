Odisha Authorities Rescue Elephant Calf From Well, Twitter Reacts

The elephant fell into the 15-feet deep well while roaming in the forest.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Elephant calf rescued by authorities in Odisha.</p></div>
In a video uploaded by ANI, it is seen how an elephant calf was rescued from a 15-feet deep well in Odisha. The calf must have fallen in while roaming in the forest and had since been stuck in the well.

As soon as local authorities in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district found out about this, they rushed to the site to rescue the calf. It is seen how the calf is pulled out of the well with the help of ropes. The video is uploaded with the caption, "#WATCH | An elephant calf was rescued from a 15-feet deep well at a village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday. "The calf fell into the well while it was roaming in the area on Friday night," said Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Range Officer, Deuli Forest Range."

Check it out here:

Netizens were relieved to find that the elephant was all right, and appreciated the efforts taken by the authorities in due time.

Odisha Authorities Rescue Elephant Calf From Well, Twitter Reacts

Image: Twitter

