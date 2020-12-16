Netizens Applaud Muslim Man For Donating Land For Hanuman Temple
The Bengaluru-based businessman went out of his way and donated extra land.
A Muslim man in Bengaluru donated land worth Rs 1 crore for a local Hanuman temple and netizens are lauding him. Recently, the government ordered Sri Veeranjaneyaswami Temple to accommodate for the expansion of NH-75. The temple trust then reached out to HMG Basha, who is local business person in the cargo transport sector. Basha was more than happy to donate land for the same, reported news agency ANI. The temple is located 35 kms away from the city.
Basha told ANI, "I used to see many people struggle while offering prayers as the temple is small. So, I decided to donate a part of my plot of land." Basha also regularly attends all events at the temple.
The temple had requested Basha for one gunta land but Basha donated 1.5 gunta out of goodwill and concern for temple visitors.
Social media users were impressed by this show of communal harmony:
(With inputs from ANI)
