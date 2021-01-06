Watch: Money Heist’s Berlin Says ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’ Dialogue
He also revealed his love for Bollywood and plans to travel to India soon.
The fascination with Bollywood worldwide is not something new. The fans of Bollywood’s songs, movies, and actors are spread all over, and Pedro Alonso is no exception. In a recent interview, Alonso, who plays the role of Berlin in Netflix’s superhit series Money Heist was seen mimicking the famous Indian dialogue ‘Mogambo Khush Hua’. This happened as part of a small game he played where he had to finish Bollywood dialogues.
Soon after that, he started talking about his connection with India. He revealed that he recently took up reading the Bhagavad Gita and that he also had a Ganesh idol in his van. Not only that, he spoke about Money Heist and the love he got from Indian fans, along with plans to travel to India soon. He said, “I have to visit India because I really love the energy of Indian culture. (I) Want to enter deeper and see it with my eyes.”
Alonso is currently promoting his new book, a period drama titled Libro De Filipo.
Watch the video here:
In 2020, Money Heist was among India’s top 10 shows for several months on end.
